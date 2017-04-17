Roman Zadorov affair and arbitrary arrests in Israel - serious violations of the right for Liberty
By now it is clear that Roman Zadorov is held in life imprisonment following framing by police, false prosecution and false conviction in the murder of 13-year-old Tair Rada in 2006. Zadorov is confined with neither lawfully made judgment records nor lawfully made arrest decree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Mon
|Memory cancer
|126
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Sun
|Ted K of ABC
|121,927
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sun
|TRD
|71,282
|West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11)
|Apr 14
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Apr 13
|Moses Freaks
|65
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Apr 12
|operation gladio
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC