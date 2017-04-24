Roger Waters: Radiohead Won't Boycott...

Roger Waters: Radiohead Won't Boycott Israel - Even Though I Asked

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Forward

Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters says that he failed to convince the British rock group Radiohead to back out of its Tel Aviv show in protest of Israel's treatment of the Palestinians. "I have engaged in a correspondence with some of Radiohead and they seem to have decided that they're going to go ahead and do a concert in Tel Aviv, so there's very little more that I can say on the matter," Waters told New York Times music critic John Pareles during a taped interview on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sat TRD 71,285
News The American embassy in Tel Aviv on a regular d... Fri Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem... Thu Jeff Brightone 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Apr 27 USS LIBERTY 121,928
News Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w... Apr 24 trump is a mohel 1
News Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders? Apr 22 adelson is evil 1
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Apr 20 joe scarborough 3,911
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,506 • Total comments across all topics: 280,673,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC