Roger Waters: Radiohead Won't Boycott Israel - Even Though I Asked

Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters says that he failed to convince the British rock group Radiohead to back out of its Tel Aviv show in protest of Israel's treatment of the Palestinians. "I have engaged in a correspondence with some of Radiohead and they seem to have decided that they're going to go ahead and do a concert in Tel Aviv, so there's very little more that I can say on the matter," Waters told New York Times music critic John Pareles during a taped interview on Wednesday.

