Roger Waters: Radiohead Won't Boycott Israel - Even Though I Asked
Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters says that he failed to convince the British rock group Radiohead to back out of its Tel Aviv show in protest of Israel's treatment of the Palestinians. "I have engaged in a correspondence with some of Radiohead and they seem to have decided that they're going to go ahead and do a concert in Tel Aviv, so there's very little more that I can say on the matter," Waters told New York Times music critic John Pareles during a taped interview on Wednesday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sat
|TRD
|71,285
|The American embassy in Tel Aviv on a regular d...
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem...
|Thu
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 27
|USS LIBERTY
|121,928
|Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w...
|Apr 24
|trump is a mohel
|1
|Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders?
|Apr 22
|adelson is evil
|1
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
