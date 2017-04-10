Rights Group Demands End To Passover ...

Rights Group Demands End To Passover Ban On Bread In Israel Hospitals

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Forward

An Arab rights group said it plans to file a legal appeal protesting a ban on bringing leavened bread products into Israeli hospitals during the Passover holiday. In a statement Thursday, Adalah - The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, said the ban forces Arab Israelis to adhere to Jewish religious law, which forbids the consumption of leavened bread during the holiday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 14 hr yidfellas v USA 7
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Thu Moses Freaks 65
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) Wed operation gladio 8
News Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09) Wed Putin warns T ramp 53
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Wed TRD 71,279
News AIPAC 2017 - 4th Pilgrimage Holiday Tue Bryan Fischer s H... 2
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Apr 11 mohel klavan 121,925
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,182 • Total comments across all topics: 280,280,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC