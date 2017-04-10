Rights Group Demands End To Passover Ban On Bread In Israel Hospitals
An Arab rights group said it plans to file a legal appeal protesting a ban on bringing leavened bread products into Israeli hospitals during the Passover holiday. In a statement Thursday, Adalah - The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, said the ban forces Arab Israelis to adhere to Jewish religious law, which forbids the consumption of leavened bread during the holiday.
