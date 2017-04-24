Republican congressmen launch new pro-Israel caucus
A number of conservative Republicans in Congress have launched a pro-Israel caucus predicated on getting the Palestinians to acknowledge defeat. The co-chairs of the new Israel Victory Caucus, Representatives Bill Johnson of Ohio and Ron DeSantis of Florida, were among those on hand for Thursday's launch.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The American embassy in Tel Aviv on a regular d...
|1 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem...
|17 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Thu
|USS LIBERTY
|121,928
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 24
|TRD
|71,284
|Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w...
|Apr 24
|trump is a mohel
|1
|Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders?
|Apr 22
|adelson is evil
|1
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
