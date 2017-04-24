Republican congressmen launch new pro...

Republican congressmen launch new pro-Israel caucus

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

A number of conservative Republicans in Congress have launched a pro-Israel caucus predicated on getting the Palestinians to acknowledge defeat. The co-chairs of the new Israel Victory Caucus, Representatives Bill Johnson of Ohio and Ron DeSantis of Florida, were among those on hand for Thursday's launch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The American embassy in Tel Aviv on a regular d... 1 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem... 17 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Thu USS LIBERTY 121,928
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 24 TRD 71,284
News Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w... Apr 24 trump is a mohel 1
News Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders? Apr 22 adelson is evil 1
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Apr 20 joe scarborough 3,911
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,937 • Total comments across all topics: 280,624,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC