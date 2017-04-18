Report: US cases of anti-Semitism increased last year
In this Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 file photo,toppled and damaged headstones rest on the ground at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia. The Anti-Defamation League found an increase in cases of anti-Semitic intimidation and vandalism in 2016, evidence that anti-Jewish bias intensified during the election.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w...
|1 hr
|trump is a mohel
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sat
|Lavon affair
|71,283
|Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders?
|Sat
|adelson is evil
|1
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|126
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 16
|Ted K of ABC
|121,927
