Radiohead urged to cancel Israel gig ...

Radiohead urged to cancel Israel gig by stars including Roger Waters and Ken Loach

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters and film director Ken Loach have backed a call from stars across TV and music urging Radiohead to cancel a gig in Israel. An open letter signed by a number of artists and actors, as well as by Archbishop Desmond Tutu, calls for the rock group to "think again" about performing in a country "where a system of apartheid has been imposed on the Palestinian people".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 6 hr TRD 71,284
News Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w... 13 hr trump is a mohel 1
News Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders? Apr 22 adelson is evil 1
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Apr 20 joe scarborough 3,911
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr 18 yidfellas v USA 5
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) Apr 17 Memory cancer 126
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Apr 16 Ted K of ABC 121,927
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,659 • Total comments across all topics: 280,543,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC