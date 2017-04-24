Radiohead urged to cancel Israel gig by stars including Roger Waters and Ken Loach

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters and film director Ken Loach have backed a call from stars across TV and music urging Radiohead to cancel a gig in Israel. An open letter signed by a number of artists and actors, as well as by Archbishop Desmond Tutu, calls for the rock group to "think again" about performing in a country "where a system of apartheid has been imposed on the Palestinian people".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.