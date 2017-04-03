Protesting US airstrikes, Syrians cha...

Protesting US airstrikes, Syrians chant 'death to Israel'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Pro-regime demonstrators at UN headquarters in Damascus decry 'unjust American aggression,' say world body was created to back American interests Syrian protesters hold posters during a demonstration in support of the Syrian president outside the United Nations' office in the capital Damascus on April 8, 2017. BEIRUT, Lebanon - Dozens of Syrian students on Saturday gathered outside the offices of the United Nations in Damascus to protest a US missile attack on an air base.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 14 hr Tm Cln 63
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 21 hr USS LIBERTY 6
News Open Gaza border crossings, Abbas urges Israel (Jan '08) Apr 4 meanwhile here 4
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 3 TRD 71,276
News Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15) Apr 3 Masquerade 3
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) Apr 3 Details at Eleven 125
News Nazi SS Commander Wished Islamic Leader Success... Mar 30 Hillary got thumped 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,722 • Total comments across all topics: 280,164,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC