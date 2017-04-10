Pre-Passover Precaution Israel closes...

Pre-Passover Precaution Israel closes border with Egypt amid Sinai terror concerns

16 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Israel will not allow its citizens to enter Egypt through the crossing, however Israeli citizens will be permitted to return to the country via the Taba crossing. Israel on Monday decided to close its side of the Taba Border Crossing between Eilat and Egypt in light of concerns of terrorist attacks targeting tourists in the volatile Sinai Peninsula.

Chicago, IL

