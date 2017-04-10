Popular Mechanics' best new cars of 2017
The science and tech magazine hailed 2017 as a year of affordable electric vehicles and automation, and noted that this year will be "very difficult to buy a bad new car." TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - An Israeli-based technology start-up plans to test a system that can wirelessly charge electric vehicles using energy transfer coils embedded in the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11)
|Fri
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Fri
|micha mohel
|121,926
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Apr 13
|Moses Freaks
|65
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Apr 12
|operation gladio
|8
|Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09)
|Apr 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|53
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 12
|TRD
|71,279
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC