Palestinians say dozens wounded at pr...

Palestinians say dozens wounded at protests for prisoners

16 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Dozens of protesters were wounded at West Bank demonstrations in support of hunger-striking prisoners held by Israel, Palestinian health officials said Friday. Spokesman Anas Diek said three people were hospitalized, including one who was shot in the head by a rubber bullet and another who was hit in the knee by a tear gas canister.

