Palestinian who stabbed to death Brit...

Palestinian who stabbed to death British woman ruled fit for trial

14 hrs ago

Jamil Tamimi , the East Jerusalem Palestinian man who stabbed and killed a young British woman, is brought to the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court, April 15, 2017. The Palestinian man who stabbed to death a British woman in a Jerusalem terror attack on Friday is fit to stand trial, a psychiatrist for the Jerusalem district branch of the State Prosecutor's Office determined Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

