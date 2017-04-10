Palestinian teen shot by Israeli troo...

Palestinian teen shot by Israeli troops dies of wounds

17 hrs ago

Teen shot last month after army said he and four others hurled Molotov cocktails at West Bank settlement; one of the teens was killed at the scene Illustrative photo of a Palestinian throwing a Molotov cocktail at Israeli forces at the entrance to the Shuafat refugee camp on November 05, 2014. A Palestinian teenager shot by Israeli troops in the West Bank last month for throwing firebombs died of his wounds on Monday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

