Palestinian teen shot by Israeli troops dies of wounds
Teen shot last month after army said he and four others hurled Molotov cocktails at West Bank settlement; one of the teens was killed at the scene Illustrative photo of a Palestinian throwing a Molotov cocktail at Israeli forces at the entrance to the Shuafat refugee camp on November 05, 2014. A Palestinian teenager shot by Israeli troops in the West Bank last month for throwing firebombs died of his wounds on Monday, the Palestinian health ministry said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Sat
|Tm Cln
|63
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|Open Gaza border crossings, Abbas urges Israel (Jan '08)
|Apr 4
|meanwhile here
|4
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 3
|TRD
|71,276
|Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15)
|Apr 3
|Masquerade
|3
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 3
|Details at Eleven
|125
|Nazi SS Commander Wished Islamic Leader Success...
|Mar 30
|Hillary got thumped
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC