Palestinian teen shot by Israeli troops dies of wounds

Teen shot last month after army said he and four others hurled Molotov cocktails at West Bank settlement; one of the teens was killed at the scene Illustrative photo of a Palestinian throwing a Molotov cocktail at Israeli forces at the entrance to the Shuafat refugee camp on November 05, 2014. A Palestinian teenager shot by Israeli troops in the West Bank last month for throwing firebombs died of his wounds on Monday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

