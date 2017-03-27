Palestinian stabs three Israelis, is shot dead: Police
Israeli security forces stand guard following a stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City on April 1, 2017. Photo: AFP A Palestinian from the occupied West Bank stabbed and wounded three Israelis in Jerusalem's Old City on Saturday before being shot dead by border guards, police said.
