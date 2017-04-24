Palestinian stabs Israeli guard, arre...

Palestinian stabs Israeli guard, arrested: police5 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: India.com

A Palestinian woman stabbed an Israeli guard at a key crossing between the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem today before being arrested, the police said. A police statement said Asia Kaabneh, a 39-year-old mother of nine from the West Bank, stabbed a guard at the Qalandia checkpoint, injuring her lightly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 18 hr TRD 71,284
News Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w... Mon trump is a mohel 1
News Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders? Apr 22 adelson is evil 1
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Apr 20 joe scarborough 3,911
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr 18 yidfellas v USA 5
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) Apr 17 Memory cancer 126
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Apr 16 Ted K of ABC 121,927
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,507 • Total comments across all topics: 280,556,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC