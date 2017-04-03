Palestinian government slashes salari...

Palestinian government slashes salaries for Gaza employees

10 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" The cash-strapped Palestinian Authority says it has slashed the salaries of some 50,000 government employees in the Gaza Strip who have been sitting idly since the rival Hamas militant group took over the coastal territory a decade ago. Spokesman Yousif al-Mahmoud said on Wednesday that salaries would be cut by 30 percent because of a reduction in foreign aid.

