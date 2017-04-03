Palestinian assaulted and work tools ...

Palestinian assaulted and work tools confiscated during early morning raid by Israeli forces

17 hrs ago

At 2am on Wednesday morning, three intelligence vehicles and six military vehicles arrived at the building where Shaha Dharma lives with his family in Kafr ad Dik; Salfit municipality. For over two hours, Israeli forces raided, harassed, and searched the apartments of the three families living in the building.

Chicago, IL

