Palestinian activist Bassem Tamimi visa cancellation 'an attack on free speech': supporters

1 hr ago

A Palestinian political activist has been prevented from speaking in Australia after the Turnbull government cancelled his visa on the grounds that "members of the public will react adversely" to him. Supporters of Bassem Tamimi believe he is the victim of pressure by pro-Israel groups and have accused Immigration Minister Peter Dutton of conducting "an attack on free speech".

Chicago, IL

