On Holocaust day, Netanyahu says its lessons guide him1 hour ago
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opened Israel's annual memorial day for the 6 million Jews systematically killed by Nazi Germany and its collaborators during World War II by saying the lessons of the Holocaust guide him daily and issuing a warning to Israel's enemies not to test it. The Nazis and their collaborators wiped out a third of world Jewry and Netanyahu's remarks illustrated how decades later the Holocaust is still a central part of Israel's psyche.
