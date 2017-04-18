Madrid deputy mayor hosts anti-Israel activists
A deputy mayor of Madrid hosted in a municipal space an event honoring terrorists from Hamas and other groups who are imprisoned in Israel. The event, titled "International Day of Palestinian Prisoners," was hosted Monday at the main municipal space of the district of Retiro in the southeastern part of the center of the Spanish capital and drew harsh condemnations from representatives of the city's Jewish community, the Libertad daily reported Tuesday.
