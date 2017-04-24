Jewish war veterans bemoan stalling o...

Jewish war veterans bemoan stalling of Israela s WWII museum

17 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Two years after Israel's prime minister vowed to complete the establishment of a museum honoring Jewish World War II veterans, funds have dried up and an abandoned construction site is all that remains of the grand project. The story of the 1.5 million Jews who fought the Nazis - and the 250,000 who died in battle - has long been lost in Israel amid the larger tragedy of the Holocaust and the Nazi genocide of Europe's Jews.

Chicago, IL

