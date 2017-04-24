Jerusalem mayor: City's diverse resid...

Jerusalem mayor: City's diverse residents 'all my children'

Fifty years after Israel conquered east Jerusalem, the city's mayor says the upcoming anniversary is a time to celebrate, despite the deep rifts and occasional bursts of violence that disrupt daily life in the volatile city. But like other prominent politicians of the hard-line Likud Party, Nir Barkat says Jerusalem must remain united under Israeli control, rejects Arab claims they are second-class residents - even though the vast majority are not even citizens - and insists the city's diverse array of inhabitants are "all my children."

Chicago, IL

