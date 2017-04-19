Israel's Jean Valjean to Appear in Co...

Israel's Jean Valjean to Appear in Concert Special on THIRTEEN This Spring

The latest television concert special from Israeli Broadway star Dudu Fisher , who played Jean Valjean in Les Miserables productions in Israel, on Broadway, and in London's West End, as well as Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof will air in the New York Metro area on Thirteen on Thursday, May 4 at 9 pm. Dudu Fisher in Jerusalem is a very personal homecoming concert featuring traditional Jewish songs, Broadway tunes and pop hits, enhanced by breathtaking views of the city and a personal tour of Jerusalem's historic sites.

