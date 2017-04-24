Israel's annual Memorial Day begins f...

Israel's annual Memorial Day begins for 23,544 killed by war

13 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Since 1949, terror attacks have cost the lives of 3,117 people; 97 IDF soldiers and injured veterans died in the past year Ahead of Memorial Day events, flags lay on graves of fallen Israeli soldiers on Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem, April 28, 2017. Israelis bowed their heads for a minute of silence on Sunday evening to remember the men and women who have died on behalf of the establishment and defense of the Jewish state.

