Israelis Respond To Chemical Attack I...

Israelis Respond To Chemical Attack In Syria With Wave Of Donations

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Forward

In response to the alleged chemical attack in Syria on Tuesday, Israelis have donated hundreds of thousands of shekels to help children and others caught in the conflict raging on their northern border. With Israel maintaining a policy of noninterference, giving money has been a way for people here to respond to the brutal six-year civil war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Open Gaza border crossings, Abbas urges Israel (Jan '08) Apr 4 meanwhile here 4
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Apr 3 Tm Cln 61
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 3 TRD 71,276
News Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15) Apr 3 Masquerade 3
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) Apr 3 Details at Eleven 125
News Nazi SS Commander Wished Islamic Leader Success... Mar 30 Hillary got thumped 2
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Mar 29 Fire 60
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,541 • Total comments across all topics: 280,141,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC