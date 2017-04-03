Israelis Respond To Chemical Attack In Syria With Wave Of Donations
In response to the alleged chemical attack in Syria on Tuesday, Israelis have donated hundreds of thousands of shekels to help children and others caught in the conflict raging on their northern border. With Israel maintaining a policy of noninterference, giving money has been a way for people here to respond to the brutal six-year civil war.
