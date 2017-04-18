Israelis hold mass pot protest by par...

Israelis hold mass pot protest by parliament

Hundreds of Israelis gathered on a grassy hill overlooking parliament on Thursday to smoke marijuana in an act of communal defiance of current laws. Sitting in small groups on mats shaded by trees in the Rose Garden just across from the Knesset, participants lit up as the clock struck 4:20 pm for the local version of the traditional worldwide April 20 pro-marijuana events, known as "420" rallies.

