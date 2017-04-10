Israeli woman critically hurt in stabbing attack on Jerusalem tram
A young Israeli woman was critically injured in a stabbing attack on Jerusalem's light rail on Friday, officials said. Two other people were lightly wounded when the tram made an emergency stop.
