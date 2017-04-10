Israeli woman critically hurt in stab...

Israeli woman critically hurt in stabbing attack on Jerusalem tram

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

A young Israeli woman was critically injured in a stabbing attack on Jerusalem's light rail on Friday, officials said. Two other people were lightly wounded when the tram made an emergency stop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11) 7 hr yidfellas v USA 2
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 8 hr micha mohel 121,926
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Thu yidfellas v USA 7
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Thu Moses Freaks 65
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) Apr 12 operation gladio 8
News Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09) Apr 12 Putin warns T ramp 53
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 12 TRD 71,279
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,099 • Total comments across all topics: 280,296,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC