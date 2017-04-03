Israeli soldier killed in 'car attack...

Israeli soldier killed in 'car attack' near Ramallah

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

A Palestinian man was shot and detained on Thursday after carrying out an alleged car-ramming attack near a settlement in the occupied West Bank, killing one Israeli soldier and wounding another. The driver, identified as 23-year-old Ahmad Moussa Hamed, ploughed into two Israeli soldiers standing behind concrete barriers near a bus stop outside the Ofra settlement near Ramallah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Open Gaza border crossings, Abbas urges Israel (Jan '08) Apr 4 meanwhile here 4
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Apr 3 Tm Cln 61
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 3 TRD 71,276
News Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15) Apr 3 Masquerade 3
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) Apr 3 Details at Eleven 125
News Nazi SS Commander Wished Islamic Leader Success... Mar 30 Hillary got thumped 2
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Mar 29 Fire 60
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,597 • Total comments across all topics: 280,123,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC