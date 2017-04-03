Israeli soldier killed in alleged car...

Israeli soldier killed in alleged car ramming attack near Ramallah

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Israeli security forces stand guard at the site of a car ramming attack outside the Israeli settlement of Ofra, north of the Palestinian city of Ramallah, on April 6, 2017. An alleged car-ramming attack occured at the Ofra junction near the illegal Israeli settlement of Ofra in the central occupied West Bank district of Ramallah on Thursday morning, according to the Israeli army, killing an Israeli and lightly injuring another.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Open Gaza border crossings, Abbas urges Israel (Jan '08) Apr 4 meanwhile here 4
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Apr 3 Tm Cln 61
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 3 TRD 71,276
News Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15) Apr 3 Masquerade 3
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) Apr 3 Details at Eleven 125
News Nazi SS Commander Wished Islamic Leader Success... Mar 30 Hillary got thumped 2
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Mar 29 Fire 60
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,544 • Total comments across all topics: 280,107,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC