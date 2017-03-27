Israeli scientists design robot to sq...

Israeli scientists design robot to squeeze through small intestine

A depiction of the SAW designed by Israeli scientists at Ben Gurion University. A tiny ingestible robot designed by Israeli scientists may one day have the capacity to slither its way through the small intestine, upgrading the effectiveness of the colonoscopy test.

Chicago, IL

