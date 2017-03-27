Israeli Prime Minister Congratulates ...

Israeli Prime Minister Congratulates Boyko Borissov on Election Victory

Sofia News Agency

In a telephone conversation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Bulgaria's GERB leader Boyko Borisov for the party's victory in the recent early parliamentary elections , GERB reported on Sunday. Netanyahu expressed hope that Borisov will form an efficient government as soon as possible to ensure stability in Bulgaria.

Chicago, IL

