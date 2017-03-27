Israeli police kill Palestinian who stabbed three in Jerusalem
Israeli border police secure an alley following a stabbing attack inside the old city of Jerusalem Israeli police said, April 1, 2017 Israeli security forces block a man from entering an alley following a stabbing attack inside the old city of Jerusalem, April 1, 2017 Israeli paramilitary police officers shot dead a Palestinian on Saturday after he stabbed three Israelis in Jerusalem's Old City, a police spokesman said. The assailant wounded two ultra-Orthodox Jewish men in the street before fleeing into a nearby house where he was caught by border police officers who had given chase.
