Israeli police kill Palestinian who stabbed three in Jerusalem

April 1, 2017

Israeli border police secure an alley following a stabbing attack inside the old city of Jerusalem Israeli police said, April 1, 2017 Israeli security forces block a man from entering an alley following a stabbing attack inside the old city of Jerusalem, April 1, 2017 Israeli paramilitary police officers shot dead a Palestinian on Saturday after he stabbed three Israelis in Jerusalem's Old City, a police spokesman said. The assailant wounded two ultra-Orthodox Jewish men in the street before fleeing into a nearby house where he was caught by border police officers who had given chase.

Jerusalem

