Israeli leader cancels meeting with visiting German diplomat

An Israeli official says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has canceled a meeting with the visiting German foreign minister over the latter's plans to sit down with Israeli rights groups. The official said Netanyahu was upset that German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel is meeting with Breaking the Silence, a whistleblower group critical of Israeli military actions in the West Bank.

