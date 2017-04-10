Israeli Jews unite in prayers for Syr...

Israeli Jews unite in prayers for Syrian civilians

Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

At a Shabbat service in Tel Aviv on Friday evening, congregants recited the mourner's prayer for those killed in Syria's civil war. Standing before a mural of the Tree of Life, the rabbi of the city's Beit Daniel synagogue in Israel, delivered a sermon on the Jewish obligation to condemn the savagery of the war.

Chicago, IL

