Israeli Jews unite in prayers for Syrian civilians
At a Shabbat service in Tel Aviv on Friday evening, congregants recited the mourner's prayer for those killed in Syria's civil war. Standing before a mural of the Tree of Life, the rabbi of the city's Beit Daniel synagogue in Israel, delivered a sermon on the Jewish obligation to condemn the savagery of the war.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|4 hr
|operation gladio
|8
|Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09)
|7 hr
|Putin warns T ramp
|53
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|10 hr
|TRD
|71,279
|AIPAC 2017 - 4th Pilgrimage Holiday
|22 hr
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|2
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Tue
|mohel klavan
|121,925
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Apr 8
|Tm Cln
|63
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC