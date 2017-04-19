Israeli defense officials: Assad stil...

Israeli defense officials: Assad still has chemical weapons

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

Israeli defense officials said on Wednesday that Syrian President Bashar Assad still has up to three tons of chemical weapons. The assessment, based on Israeli intelligence, was revealed to reporters two weeks after a chemical attack in Syria killed at least 90 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Tue yidfellas v USA 5
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) Apr 17 Memory cancer 126
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Apr 16 Ted K of ABC 121,927
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 16 TRD 71,282
News West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11) Apr 14 yidfellas v USA 2
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr 13 yidfellas v USA 7
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Apr 13 Moses Freaks 65
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,142 • Total comments across all topics: 280,427,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC