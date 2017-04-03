Israel welcomes U.S. airstrikes in Syria, will keep to sidelines
JERUSALEM, April 7 Israeli leaders welcomed the U.S. airstrikes in Syria, saying they sent a strong message that the Trump administration would not accept the use of chemical weapons and was a warning to other hostile states, including Iran and North Korea. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel stood fully behind the decision to fire more than 50 Cruise missiles at the airfield from where Washington said President Bashar al-Assad's forces launched a deadly chemical attack this week.
