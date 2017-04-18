Israel vows not to negotiate with Pal...

Israel vows not to negotiate with Palestinian hunger strikers6 min ago

12 hrs ago

Israeli Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan vowed today not to negotiate with hundreds of Palestinian detainees on the second day of a hunger strike led by popular leader Marwan Barghouti. More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli prisons launched the hunger strike on Monday, issuing a list of demands ranging from better medical services to access to telephones.

