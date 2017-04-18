Israel troops shoot, kill Palestinian in car-ramming attack11 min ago
A Palestinian assailant today rammed his car into a West Bank bus stop, wounding an Israeli man, before Israeli troops shot and killed the driver, the military said. The incident occurred at the Gush Etzion Junction, a busy intersection south of Jerusalem that has been the site of multiple attacks over the past year and a half.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Tue
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Mon
|Memory cancer
|126
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Sun
|Ted K of ABC
|121,927
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sun
|TRD
|71,282
|West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11)
|Apr 14
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Apr 13
|Moses Freaks
|65
