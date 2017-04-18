Israel troops shoot, kill Palestinian in car-ramming attack11 min ago

Israel troops shoot, kill Palestinian...

Israel troops shoot, kill Palestinian in car-ramming attack

6 hrs ago Read more: India.com

A Palestinian assailant today rammed his car into a West Bank bus stop, wounding an Israeli man, before Israeli troops shot and killed the driver, the military said. The incident occurred at the Gush Etzion Junction, a busy intersection south of Jerusalem that has been the site of multiple attacks over the past year and a half.

Chicago, IL

