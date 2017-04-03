Israel to weigh treating Syrian kids ...

Israel to weigh treating Syrian kids hurt in gas attack

Read more: The Times of Israel

Syrian children receive treatment following a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, April 4, 2017. The high-level security cabinet on Sunday agreed to weigh a proposal to bring Syrian children wounded in a recent chemical weapons attack to Israel for treatment.

Chicago, IL

