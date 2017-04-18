Israel-Sinai border crossing re-opens...

Israel-Sinai border crossing re-opens, terror threat remains in place

16 hrs ago

An Egyptian soldier stands near the Egyptian national flag and the Israeli flag at the Taba crossing between Egypt and Israel. The Taba border crossing in Israel's Sinai border will re-open to Israeli's that would like to travel to Egypt's Sinai, Ofir Gendelman, the Prime Minister's Arab media spokesman, announced Friday morning.

Chicago, IL

