Israel said to return body of Palestinian attacker to family

Ahmad Jazal, 17, from the West Bank village of Sebastia, near Nablus, in a selfie he took on the Temple Mount before he attacked Israelis and was killed in the Old City on April 1, 2017 Israeli authorities on Friday returned the body of a Palestinian teenager who earlier this month stabbed three people in Jerusalem's Old City before being shot and killed at the scene. According to Palestinian reports, the body of the assailant, 17-year-old Ahmad Jazal from the West Bank village of Sebastia, near Nablus, was returned to his family for burial on Friday.

