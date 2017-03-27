Israel PM warns enemies at missile defense ceremony
" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is warning Israel's enemies not to test the Jewish state at a ceremony inaugurating a joint U.S.-Israeli missile interceptor. Netanyahu said Sunday that defending the home front is of the "utmost importance" and went on to warn "whoever tries to strike us will be hit, those that threaten our existence put themselves in existential danger."
