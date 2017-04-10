Israel: Palestinian stabs Brit amid Easter, Passover fetes
It was the latest bloodshed in a wave of attacks by Palestinians mostly acting on their own against Israeli civilians and security forces that erupted in 2015. Jerusalem's Hadassah Medical Center said the woman died soon after she was rushed there following the attack, despite efforts to save her.
