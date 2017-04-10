Israel Navy to aid search for missing...

Israel Navy to aid search for missing Israelis

18 hrs ago

Israel's Interior Minister Aryeh Deri on Saturday night told Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman to immediately intervene and aid the search for three people who went missing while rafting on the Kinneret Wednesday. Deri spoke on Saturday night with the families of the three missing Israelis, and updated them on the government's efforts to find their relatives.

Chicago, IL

