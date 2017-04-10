Israel Navy to aid search for missing Israelis
Israel's Interior Minister Aryeh Deri on Saturday night told Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman to immediately intervene and aid the search for three people who went missing while rafting on the Kinneret Wednesday. Deri spoke on Saturday night with the families of the three missing Israelis, and updated them on the government's efforts to find their relatives.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|TRD
|71,282
|West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11)
|Apr 14
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 14
|micha mohel
|121,926
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Apr 13
|Moses Freaks
|65
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Apr 12
|operation gladio
|8
|Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09)
|Apr 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|53
