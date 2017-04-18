Israel LAUNCHES Attack- Warplanes Dispatched
Israel Defense Forces also known as IDF has just launched return fire on Syria. The missiles struck areas in Syria as confirmed by the military.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|Lavon affair
|71,283
|Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders?
|7 hr
|adelson is evil
|1
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|126
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 16
|Ted K of ABC
|121,927
|West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11)
|Apr 14
|yidfellas v USA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC