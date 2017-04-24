Israel Indicts Hacker Linked to Threa...

Israel Indicts Hacker Linked to Threats on US Jewish Centers

Israel indicted an 18-year-old American-Israeli Jew Monday for a wave of bomb threats against Jewish community centers in the United States that stoked fears of a rising wave of anti-Semitism. Israel's Justice Ministry said the accused was charged at a district court in Tel Aviv for thousands of cases of extortion, publishing false information that caused panic, computer offenses and money laundering.

