Israel: Gaza sisters smuggled explosives on way to hospital

Two Palestinian sisters from Gaza were caught trying to smuggle explosives hidden in medicine containers into Israel as they were headed for cancer treatment at a Jerusalem hospital, authorities said, accusing Hamas militants of trying to use the women to carry out an attack. In a statement, the Shin Bet security agency said the women had entry permits to Israel for medical treatment.

