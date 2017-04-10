Israel eyes to help Azerbaijan grow o...

Israel eyes to help Azerbaijan grow own crops

19 hrs ago

Israel plans to build a company for production of vegetable and fruit crops' seeds in Azerbaijan, Alex Kaplun, the president of the Israel-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry , told Trend. The construction project of the seed production company was initiated a year ago by Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry and the IACCI, he said.

Chicago, IL

