Israel Calling 2017: Eurostars celebrate Nathan's birthday in Jerusalem

At the beginning of April, for the second consecutive year, following the great success of "Israel Calling 2016", the majority of 2017 Eurovision Song Contest participants will arrive to Israel and take part in a promo campaign between the dates 3-6 of April. The project, initiated and produced by Tali Eshkoli, is held in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Jerusalem and Heritage, The Jewish National Fund, Herzliya Municipality, "StandWithUs" organization and of course - Tel Aviv Municipality - the host city.

