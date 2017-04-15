Israel approves first new West Bank s...

Israel approves first new West Bank settlement in 25 years

Israel's security cabinet voted unanimously on Thursday in favour of the construction of the new settlement north of the Palestinian city of Ramallah. The White House was informed in advance about the planned announcement of a new settlement as well as the Israeli policy shift and raised no objections, a person close to the matter said, signaling possible coordination between the two governments.

