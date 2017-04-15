Israel approves first new West Bank settlement in 25 years
Israel's security cabinet voted unanimously on Thursday in favour of the construction of the new settlement north of the Palestinian city of Ramallah. The White House was informed in advance about the planned announcement of a new settlement as well as the Israeli policy shift and raised no objections, a person close to the matter said, signaling possible coordination between the two governments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|doG naDedm Hloy r...
|71,281
|West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11)
|Fri
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Fri
|micha mohel
|121,926
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Apr 13
|Moses Freaks
|65
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Apr 12
|operation gladio
|8
|Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09)
|Apr 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|53
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC