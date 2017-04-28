ISIS 'Apologized' for Last November's...

ISIS 'Apologized' for Last November's Israeli Attack

"There was one case recently where Daesh opened fire and apologized," Moshe Ya'alon, Israel's defense minister from 2013 until May 2016, said Saturday. The Times points to an incident last year where Israel Defense Forces troops fought with members of the ISIS-affiliated Khalid ibn al-Walid Army near the Syrian border, after which Israeli airstrikes killed four.

